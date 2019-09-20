Graceland Estate is located in Irete, on the outskirt of the state capital Owerri, commissioned by Chief Nduese Essien Minister of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development. According to the FHA boss, the houses were constructed and finished with the highest attention for security, luxury and ease of residents, adding that the amenities in the housing units were designed to give the highest gratification to the buyers.

Owerri is the capital of Imo state. It is currently referred to as the entertainment capital of Nigeria because of its high density of spacious hotels, high street casinos, production studios and high-quality relaxation centres.

Owerri is a beautiful and serene environment to live. Since accommodation is crucial to human existence, Graceland Estate happen to be one of the most beautiful residential estates in the state.