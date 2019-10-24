Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

A popular blind Prophet, Moses Muyideen Kasali, of the Mountain of Mercy (Oriolke Alaseyori), with headquarters in Ibadan, Oyo State, has dismissed as unnecessary his criticism for gracing the recent traditional festival of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Adeyeye, named the Olojo festival, by critics as unbefitting of a pastor.

Prophet Kasali said as a royal father and traditional leader of the Yoruba race, he holds the Ooni of lfe, in high esteem and as such should honour His imperial majesty’s invitation to attend the Olojo festival as a special guest of honour.

“Although I am a servant of the most high God, but that shouldn’t make me disregard a royal invitation to grace an occasion to which the leader of the Yoruba race has graciously invited me to attend. Even though such event was a traditional festival, it remains a ceremony not some fetish rituals,” he said.

Prophet Kasali also cautioned men of God against making unnecessary and uncomplimentary insinuations about the 2023 Presidential race in the country, and predicting about the successor of President Mohammadu Buhari, saying such pronounment would only heat up the polity.

Speaking at the monthly programme of the church tagged “Alaseyori Edidi Oro” held in Ibadan, Kasali who praised his wife, Mrs. Dolapo Kasali for being a pillar of support in his ministry, disclosed that from his spiritual scanning, no pronouncement has been made spiritually from any quarter regarding those who will possibly succeed President Mohammad Buhari.

His words “ The media, religious leaders, politicians and other stakeholders should not heat up the polity by making uncomplimentary and unnecessary insinuations about the race for 2023 politics.

“The spiritual or the terrestrial beings were yet to make any pronouncement on the matter whether on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo or any other likely contender for the Presidency across the country.”

The man of God also decried the ravaging effects of heavy flooding in some states of the country and called on government to take appropriate action to address the situation.

“All tiers of governments in the country must do something urgent and be proactive to reduce the suffering of the people and mitigate loses incurred by the victim.”

Prophet Kasali also expressed disappointment over the deplorable state of roads and highways across the country, saying there is need for government to do the needful.

“The disrepair condition of our roads and highways is negatively affecting socio-economic activities of the people. Lives are being lost on daily basis on the road. Urgent steps must be taken to reconstruct and rehabilitate the roads.”

Prophet Kasali also Commended Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration giant strides in just over hundred days in the saddle.

“Oyo people are experiencing responsible governance. He has done well in securing lives and property of the people. The security architecture must be sustained for the people to continue enjoying the peace being witnessed.”