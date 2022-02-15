A learning platform, Gradely, has announced a partnership with educational institution, Ehizua Hub, to create Top Graders Remedial School in Ajah, Lagos, to promote high-quality personalized learning across the developing regions of Lagos.

Chief executive officer and co-founder of Gradely, Boye Oshinaga, said, “The goal of planting the remedial school is to give every child in developing areas like Ajah adequate access to personalized learning resources and support, for as little cost as possible.”

The remedial school is a room with 20 Internet-enabled computers where children can easily access the Gradely app every day. The app is an online learning platform built to create personalized learning paths for children with academic difficulties and recommend assessments, video lessons and online tutoring to improve their grades.

“The remedial school is specifically for children who have learning difficulties that need to be remedied as they prepare for entrance exams such as WASSCE, post-UTME, and common entrance. It is equally for children that attend low-cost private schools, or are home-schooled due to financial struggles and, therefore, don’t have proper access to quality education.’’

In the past, the regular solution for this would be to enroll the child in group or private lessons, but with a school specially built to customize learning and solve for learning difficulties, the children can be exposed to a more modern and personalized form of education, with digital resources and continuous on-demand support from the best tutors for as little as N500 per day.

The co-founder and growth lead at Gradely, Seyi Adelaju, said, “While EdTech solutions are a powerful means to learn, limited access to digital devices and Internet are a barrier for most learners, especially the ones that need it the most. The Top Graders Remedial School solves this in a way that is both sustainable and scalable.”

Gradely seeks to engage more children by planting more remedial schools with access to Internet-enabled devices and personalized learning resources in other areas such as Mushin and Oshodi, among others. The chairman of Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area, Abdullahi Sesan Olowa, has also promised to re-route over 500 students for this cause.