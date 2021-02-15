By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

gradely Technology Solutions Limited will on Thursday, February 19, 2021, unveil a homegrown, world-class virtual learning management system (LMS) for schools.

A statement by the co-founder and CEO of Gradely, Mr. Boye Oshinaga, said the event would be via video conferencing, in the presence of Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo.

He said the LMS, known as “Gradely for Schools,” is a teacher-led, homegrown, world class LMS, built for personalised learning with features such as live classes to organize and hold engaging class experiences, assessment tools to set up robust and relevant assessment formats fitted with the Nigerian (WASSCE and NECO) and British (IGCSE) c urriculum-aligned question pool, a proctored examination system to hold remote academic evaluations, and a suite of personalised video lessons, practice quizzes and games library to support in-class efforts with students at home. Stakeholders expected at the unveiling, include Lagos education commissioner, Mrs. Adefisayo; President, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, Chief Yomi Otubela; Co-Founder, 9ijakids, Mrs. Titi Adewusi; and Executive Director of Nurture House Ltd, Mrs. Ayopeju Njideaka.