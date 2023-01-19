From Okwe Obi, Abuja

New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has told the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to excuse themselves from the February 25 poll over unending accusations of graft and drug peddling trailing their candidatures.

On Monday, Tinubu, through the spokesperson for the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Festus Keyamo, urged security agencies to arrest and prosecute Atiku for allegedly stealing public funds using Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) during his reign as vice president between 1999-2007. He also demanded that Atiku should step down from the presidential race.

Atiku fired back accusing Tinubu of attempting to divert attention from alleged misrule of the ruling party under President Muhamamdu Buhari and drug and related graft issues against him in the US.

Atiku in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of his campaign council, Debo Ologunagba, said: “The PDP demands that Tinubu should withdraw from the presidential contest on account of his reported forfeiture of $460,000 in the United States. The effect of the conviction and forfeiture of the sum of $460,000 by Asiwaju Tinubu confirms that he is ineligible and not qualified to contest for the Office of the President of Nigeria as required by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).”

But the NNPP took a swipe at the two presidential candidates describing them as lacking the moral rectitude to govern.

Its National Publicity Secretary, Major Agbo, in a statement said Nigeria has been brought to ridicule and disrepute in the comity of nations following accusations of high level corruption and drug peddling against Atiku and Tinubu.

“The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has urged the presidential candidates of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to withdraw from the presidential race over serious allegations of corruption and drug peddling that have made mockery of the 2023 general election. NNPP demands the immediate withdrawal of both presidential candidates to answer to charges preferred against them in court. It is justice juxtaposed for them to continue in the presidential race with heavy allegations of wrongdoings on their shoulders. It is moral burden for the two candidates to continue in this race at a time Nigerians are looking for a younger and unblemished crop of leaders.

“There is no moral justification for Atiku and Tinubu to strive to rule the nation until the court decides their fates one way or the other. National interest supersedes personal interests, aggrandizement and grandstanding in the quest for a better, greater, progressive, equitable and just democratic nation. Nigerians are tired of recycled politicians who have numerous cases of corruption, drugs, birth/educational certificates, health and questionable source of wealth. Citizens want men and women of integrity, visionary, purposeful, resourceful, dynamic and transformational leaders to usher them to a new and better Nigeria we all desire and deserve,” he said.

Agbor, therefore called on eligible voters to support NNPP’s standard bearer, Rabiu Kwankwaso, who he claimed has credentials to lead the country effectively.