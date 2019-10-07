The All Progressive Congress (APC) Kebbi State Chapter has suspended Shafiu Abubakar Zauro, a former aide to Minister of Justice, Abubakar Mallami over unguarded utterances made on radio against the state government on federal allocations to local governments.

While announcing the suspension, yesterday,the party ward chairman, Umar Bakara represented by Alhaji Atiku B. Zauro said the minister’s aide was suspended “following the unguarded and unrespectful utterances made on the government of APC on Friday through Vision FM radio interview.”

“The party has therefore suspends him. We wish to inform that APC Zauro ward has dissociated itself (from Shafiu Abubakar Zauro) and is in no way in support of his action,” “.

Secretary for the Local Government Joint Account, Kabir Bako denied the allegations level against the government saying there was no record of diverting local government funds to personal bank’s accounts.

“The Governor has been fair to local government Chairmen by not touching their funds,” he said.

In his reaction, Shafiu Zauro said the party has no constitutional right to suspend him, without the consent of the party’s executive at the Local Government Area. “We are in a democratic era and I have the right to freedom of speech. Which constitution says they should suspend me?” he queried.

“The party ought to have constituted a committee to investigate the matter. But they did not do so, now they said they have suspended me. I am still a staunch member of the party. The suspension is baseless,null and void. They do not have the power to suspend me.