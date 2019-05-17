Chukwudi Nweje

The Nigerian Police Force, the power sector and the Judiciary have been ranked the three most corrupt institutions in Nigeria in a recent survey conducted by the Socio-Economic and Accountability Project (SERAP), across seven states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on the prevalence of corruption in Nigeria.

SERAP’s Senior Legal Adviser, Bamisope Adeyanju, presented copies of the report to The Sun Publishing Limited during a courtesy visit to The Sun Business office in Ikeja, yesterday.

She said bribery and corruption have almost become a culture in Nigeria, such that many people believe that without paying bribe they will not get service.

“Among the respondents, almost 70 per cent who interacted with the police in the last 12 months before the survey paid bribe.

“Bribe payment was also notably high among those who sought services from the power sector.

“Almost half of the respondents reported having interacted with these two sectors. The implication is that ordinary Nigerians are in constant need, to seek service from the police and energy sector institutions. High Bribery levels could thus affect the ease to such services.”

Adeyanju added that although the police is ahead of the power sector and judiciary, in cases of demanding bribe, the total volume of bribery in the judiciary is higher.

“In terms of the total amount of bribe given, the judiciary is higher than the police. This is because only the well-to-do can afford to go to court. It is unfortunate because the judiciary is supposed to be the last hope of the common man,” she added.

She also expressed dissatisfaction with the anti-corruption war of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, saying that the fight has been selective and punishment not commensurate with the crime committed.

“I believe that the president has the mind to fight corruption but government is not about one person, there are the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

“I believe the fight is selective, I believe the punishment is not commensurate to the crime committed and

“I believe the punishment doesn’t deter others from going into crime. There is so much impunity.”

Other members of the SERAP delegation on the visit were a Senior Legal Adviser, Mrs. Adelanke Aremo, and a Programme Officer, Mr.Temidayo Omogo, .

On her part, Aremo said they were at The Sun office “to seek cooperation in publicising the report and enlightening citizens of their duties and responsibilities.”

Deputy Editor of Daily Sun, Mr. Femi Adeoti, Deputy Editor (2), Mr. Nat Osewele, and Politics Editor, Alhaji Ismail Omipadan, received the SERAP team;on behalf of The Sun management.

Mr. Adeoti reiterated that, in line with its motto, The Sun, being the Voice of the Nation will continue to contribute its quota towards nation-building.