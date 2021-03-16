Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Speaker, Taraba State House of Assembly, Dr Joseph Albasu Kunini on Tuesday congratulated the duo of Ayodeji Balogun, otherwise Known as Whizkid and Damini Ebunoluwa Ogula also called Burna Boy, for clinching the Grammy awards in Los Angeles, the USA on Sunday.

In a statement issued in Jalingo and signed by himself, Kunini said that the duo have only given the world a tip of the iceberg of the inherently full of potentials of Nigerian in so many aspects that are yet to be fully explored.

Kunini noted that for the duo to clinch the awards at the world’s most prestigious awards in the entertainment industry, it is clear that Nigerian youth are bursting with talents that even the seemingly non-conducive environment can not stop them from coming to limelight.

“Today, I identify with millions of Nigerians, most especially the youth in celebrating the duo of Davido and BurnaBoy over their Grammy awards. It is a moment we should all relish because it has shown that Nigerian youth are first of all not lazy but bursting with potentials and talents that are yet to be explored.

“With the right enabling environment, it is obvious that Nigerians will take the centre stage in all ramifications with their enormous potentials and talents in the entertainment and other industries.

“Most importantly, this is a wake up call for those of us in positions of power and authority to do the needful by creating the conducive atmosphere for our people to bring out their best especially before the global community. I encourage all youth who are struggling to make it to remain steadfast and persistent and it would pay eventually”.

The Speaker who has been at the forefront of providing scholarship and other incentives to obvious talents in the state assured that he would continue to do his best to promote young ambitious talents in the state and beyond.