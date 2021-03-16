From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government, has hailed the duo of Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, otherwise known as Whizkid and Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, also called Burna Boy, for clinching the Grammy awards in Los Angeles, U.S on Sunday.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, while congratulating the music stars, described the awards as fitting rewards for their hard work.

The minister in a statement by the Special Assistant to the President (Media), Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Segun Adeyemi, said the awards also represented a global endorsement for the Afrobeat genre of music that has propelled Nigeria’s increasing dominance of the music world.

Mohammed expressed the hope that clinching of the prestigious awards by the two music stars would not only spur them to greater heights, but would also serve as a source of inspiration for others.