Grand Oak Limited has lauded the organisers of the recently concluded Lagos International Trade Fair for creating the opportunity for Nigerian businesses to showcase their products and services to consumers within and outside the country.

Sales Manager of the company, Mr. Ayodeji Adelakun, told newsmen that aside promoting the buying and selling of goods within a specified period, the fair served as a special purpose vehicle or platform to boost consumer loyalty through discounted rates for an array of products.

“The trade fair provided a platform for brands projection, consumer engagements and reward system aimed at encouraging brand loyalty,” he said.

“For our company, at the fair, all products were sold at discounted rates. We also took the decision to encourage one-on-one encounter with its customers. We laud the organizers because we consider it an avenue for Nigerians to shop in preparation for the Yuletide,”he added.

The 10-day 2019 Lagos trade fair provided an opportunity for over 100 countries to showcase their products, including new innovations designed to boost consumer demands.

Grand Oak’s Activation Manager, Mr. Benson Oluwafiropo, who led a team that sampled the opinion of over 2,000 consumers that visited the company’s pavilion said consumers commended the fair for the opportunity to access various cocktails in the stable of Grand Oak.