Grand Oak Limited, yesterday said it has launched new products into the Nigerian market as part of measures to boost consumer satisfaction by meeting their quest for varieties and also creating job opportunities for Nigerians in the wholesale and retain chain.

Activation Manager of the company, Benson Oluwafiropo, who stated this said the products were introduced to consumers at the just concluded Lagos International Trade Fair, organized by the Lagos chamber of commerce and Industry ( LCCI).

He listed one of the products as Regal Ginger, a new variant of the existing Regal Dry Gin, even as he assured of improved quality for consumers. “We are committed to consolidating our market leadership position through ensuring customer satisfaction and creating a variety of world class products.”

“Regal Ginger was produced after extensive market research and consumer testing, it was introduced to be the leader in its category. We also launched the Apperito brand at the fair with a wide range of guests during the product sampling session,” he said.

Distributor Development Manager, Ayodeji Adelakun said other products on display on the stable of Grand Oak Limited at the fair included Seaman’s Schnapps, Lord’s Gin, Regal Gin, 9ja Cafe, Rhum, St. Lauren Wine, and Swagger range of products.

Fode Temiagin of the marketing department of the company said Grand Oak Limited was a leading and foremost brand in the distillery’s sector with branches in various states of Nigeria.

He said despite the tough economic situation, as reflected in the low purchasing power of Nigerians, the level of patronage at the fair was encouraging.