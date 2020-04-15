Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested a 75-year-old grandmother for allegedly flogging and pouring hot pepper into the eyes and private parts of her 11-year-old house help.

The woman, Mrs Comfort Obi, was arrested by the police operatives attached to Ekumenyi Police Station, on Tuesday.

The suspect was reported by a neighbour, Mr Osita Ezechukwu, who could no longer tolerate the level of abuse being meted out to the child.

Daily Sun gathered that the body of the child was torn as a result of repeated flogging by the elderly woman. Further investigations revealed that the victim’s mother is dead and her four siblings are currently living with her father, who has eye impairment.

“My Madam usually invites touts to flog me whenever I commit offence and pour pepper into my private parts and eyes. This time around, this is because, I was hungry and I took her biscuit and juice to eat,” the victim narrated.

The septuagenarian, explaining her action said: “Although I regret my actions, I sought the permission of the girl’s auntie before I poured pepper into her private parts and eyes.”

The police public relations officer in the state, Mrs Loveth Odah, said the suspect had been arrested. Odah said: “The child had been treated and reunited with her family members. The suspect will be arraigned after the fight against COVID-19 is over.”