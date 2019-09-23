Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State Police Command has arrested a 54-year -old grand mother, Hannah , for allegedly selling a Nokia phone stolen from a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. David Aronokhale.

The phone was stolen from Fr. Aronokhale by armed men who also snatched his Toyota Highlander.

One of the robbers, Okon, gave the phone to Hannah, also known as Area Mama, at a black spot along Akpakpava Street in Benin City where indian hemp and other hard drugs are sold.

Hannah told journalist on police parade ground along side other suspects that she used to visit the black spot to smoke indian hemp and was not aware that the phone was stolen and that she sold the phone for N12,000.

“I met Okon at the black spot at Akpakpava. The place is called Nosa joint. It is before the old post office. I gave him the money and he gave me N1000. I didn’t know it was a stolen phone. I visit to the black spot to smoke Indian hemp. My husband is at Uromi”, she said.

Okon on his part, said he used to smoke Indian hemp at the black spot also called “The cartel place”.

Meanwhile, Edo State Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Mohammed , said the suspects would soon be arraigned in court.