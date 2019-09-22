Tony Osauzo, Benin

A 54-year old grand mother, Hannah Ibadin, is now cooling her heels in police cell at the Edo State Police Command for selling a Nokia phone stolen from a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. David Aronokhale.

The phone was stolen from Fr. Aronokhale by armed men who also snatched his Toyota Highlander.

One of the robbers, Miracle Okon, was said to have given the phone to Hannah, also known as Area Mama, at a black spot along Akpakpava Street in Benin City where indian hemp and other hard drugs are sold.

Hannah told journalist while being paraded with other suspects that she used to visit the black spot to smoke indian hemp and was not aware that the phone was stolen and that she sold the phone for N12,000.

“I met him (Okon) at the black spot at Akpakpava. The place is called Nosa joint. It is before the old post office. I gave him the money and he gave me N1000. I didn’t know it was a stolen phone. I go to the black spot to smoke Indian hemp. My husband is at Uromi”, she said.

Okon on his part, said he used to smoke Indian hemp at the black spot also called “The cartel place”.

Meanwhile, Edo State Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Mohammed has said the suspects would soon be arraigned in court.