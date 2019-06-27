Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

A 65-year-old man, Bayo Akinwete, was yesterday, dragged before an Ado Ekiti Magistrate’s Court for allegedly raping his five-year-old daughter serially.

The court presided over by Mrs. Kehinde Awosika, also heard that Akinwete gave the small girl alcoholic drink to intoxicate her before perpetrating the crime.

Monica Ikebuilo, who is the police prosecutor on the case, told the court that Akinwete committed the offence on June 18, 2019, in Olorunsogo area of Ado-Ekiti within the Magisterial District.

According to the prosecutor, the victim told the police that she and her nine-year-old sister were living with their father, while their mother had abandoned them with him.

The prosecutor alleged further that the victim said there was a day her father gave her an alcoholic drink, and when she woke up, she saw her father on top of her.

Ikebuilo said the victim told her interrogators that it was not the first time her father would sexually assault her. “He has been doing the act for sometimes,” according to the victim.

The victim said their father would tell her younger sister to hold and massage his manhood.

The prosecutor said the victim reported her father to their neighbour who promptly reported the case to the police.

Ikebuilo said the offence contravened Section 31 of the Child Right Law of Ekiti State, 2012.

The plea of the accused was not taken.

The prosecutor told the court that the duplicate file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Awosika, ordered that the accused should be remanded in prison custody, pending an advice from the office of the DPP.

She adjourned the case until August 1, 2019, for mention.