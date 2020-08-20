Christopher Oji

A 75-year-old, self acclaimed traditional ruler of Oguntedu town in Satellite town, Lagos, Mr. Lateef Olarinde, his son, Yusufu Lateef Olarinde, and others were arraigned in court over alleged murder and robbery in Lagos.

Others charged along with them over alleged multiple murder, armed robbery, illegal possession of firearms and sundry crimes by the Lagos State police command are Messrs Sanni Olarinde, Kazeem Sadiku and Ayomide Babatunde.

Their arraignmen,t according to the police, followed the advice of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Mrs. A.O. Adeyemi, that “a prime facie case of murder, robbery, grievous harm, unlawful of possession of firearms were established against them.” The offences, she said, are contrary to Sections 224297(2) (a) 245 and 298(3) of the criminal Law Cap Ch. C17, vol.3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

In the nine-count charge pressed against the defendants, in suit N01269C/2020, before Honourbale Justice Ighile of the Lagos High Court, Ikeja, they allegedly conspired among themselves to commit murder, robbery and other grievous crimes.