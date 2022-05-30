Grange School reaffirmed their supremacy as the undisputed king of the pool by emerging champions of the Zenith Bank Inter-School Swimming Gala (Primary Category) at Ikoyi Club on Saturday.

The win ensured Grange completed a double as its secondary school also triumphed in their class held a few weeks ago.

A heavy rain had forced the suspension of the programme on May 21 and by the time proceedings resumed on Saturday, there was no looking back for the Ikeja-based elite school as its swimmers garnered 10 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals.

St Saviour and Children’s International Schools settled for second and third place with 7-8-9 and 5-9-4 medals respectively.

The likes of Tobi Benson of CIS, Olumayowa Kuti and Teniola Akin-Olugbade (both Grange) were among the top performers but worth mentioning is the courageous display of seven-year-old Ogheneruno Jason Atebe of Priory Preparatory School who won gold in the 33.3m butterfly and silver in 33.3m freestyle.

“I trained very hard and I’m happy I had a good competition. I want to represent Nigeria in swimming at international competition and also win a medal,” he said.

Also, Obaloluwa Omotosho, an 11-year-old Year 6 pupil played a crucial role in his school’s successful outing winning two gold and a bronze medals which he dedicated to his parents for their unrelenting support to his swimming career.

Ikoyi Club 1938 Swimming Section Chairman, Kunle Adeniji commended the schools for their sportsmanship display while he called on support from government and private sector for swimming.

