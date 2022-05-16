Kalu siblings, Chukwudi and Chioma, were pivotal to the Ikeja-based Grange school’s triumph, accounting for nine of their 21 medals – 13 gold, 7 silver and 1 bronze – leaving British International School to place second with six gold, seven silver and six bronze medals while Children International School was third with four gold, five silver and four bronze medals.

Eleven schools took part in the programme, which would be concluded with the primary school session scheduled for Saturday May 21.

Ikoyi Club Swimming Section Chairman, Kunle Adeniji, said he was happy with the turnout and standard of the one-day tournament.

Adeniji said: “This has been one of the cardinal developmental programmes as far as swimming in Nigeria is concerned and we are delighted with the standard and already looking forward to the primary school category next week.”

He commended Zenith Bank for the sponsorship, which he stressed is getting bigger.

“We cannot thank Zenith Bank enough. They put smiles on the faces of these young swimmers and also prepare them for future challenges for the country. I am really excited as I look forward to the Primary school event next week,” Adeniji added.

Nigeria Swimming Federation President, Babatunde Fatayi-Williams, expressed delight at the championship. He pointed out that the tournament would continue to help Nigeria in its quest to be among the leading nation in Africa.

NSF scribe, Sani Mohammed, said about a dozen swimmers have been identified from the programme among whom are Jaden Orji, Faaiq Tijani, Demilade Akanbi, Durotimi Babatunde, Kashope Obatoyinbo and Boluwatife Amowoyagi in addition to the Kalu brother and sister.

