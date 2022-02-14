Managing partner/CEO, GrantThornton Nigeria, Dr. Ngozi Ogwo, has commended the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN)for its bold initiatives aim at sustainable growth and rapid development of the accounting profession in the country.

Mrs Ogwo stated this recently when she hosted ICAN leadership led by its President, Mrs. Comfort Olu Eyitayo, in Lagos.

“We applaud your pragmatic leadership, and we are proud of the projects envisioned and currently being executed by your team,” she said.

Ogwo noted that the firm has a robust relationship with the institute and will sustain it through established collaborations aimed at highlighting the significance of the profession in Nigeria and globally; noting that ICAN has a responsibility and important role in the management of the national economy.

Mrs. Eyitayo commended Grant Thornton Nigeria’s support of ICAN activities in past years, while applauding the firm for its advancement in the profession at the global and national levels. She expressed satisfaction with the firm’s positioning as a strategic growth market (SGM) within their global network.

She stated that the activities are hinged on rejuvenating the ICAN brand and affirming its significance in both the public and private sectors. “The strategic theme of the presidential year is ‘Make ICAN Great Again Through Visible Impact’ and we have designed projects that would make the institute a sustainable brand, with great stakeholders’ experience and practical functionality,” she said.