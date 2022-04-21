Grant Thornton Nigeria has won Africa’s most outstanding Tax and Advisory firm award in the financial services category at the 2022 edition of The African Quality Achievement Awards (AQAA) held at the Sheraton Hotels in Lagos recently.

The annual event, organized by World Quality Alliance in partnership with the African Quality Institute, aims to identify African firms with a penchant for professionalism and reward winners in different categories from diverse industries in the economy for their excellence in standards & quality services and productions.

While receiving the award, Dr. Ngozi Ogwo, its managing partner/CEO, commended the organisers for their focus on inspiring and rewarding excellence in quality, she expressed delight at the firm’s recognition in Africa for excellence in its professional service delivery, noting that Grant Thornton International and its member firms are recognised globally for their proclivity to quality.

She reiterated that Grant Thornton firms go beyond the usual business standards to offer excellence, expertise, and innovation in their service delivery. “In Nigeria, as with our global network best practices, we are consistently focused on quality and exhibit a high level of commitment to sustainable business practices that impact our clients, the environment, and the communities we do business in, hence we are obliged to identifying with this award.” She said.

Speaking about the awards event, the executive director of World Quality Alliance, Mrs. Favour Esorougwe, noted that the previous ceremonies were held in other African countries such as South Africa, Ghana, Egypt, among others, the eighth (8th) and 2022 edition held in Lagos Nigeria, showing its continental scope.

She stated that AQAA is an initiative of the African Quality Institute in collaboration with the World Quality Alliance, a global quality consultancy (with the support of Chartered Quality Institute (U.K) and Pan African Quality Organization) that is focused on endorsing quality in the business and not-for-profit sectors of the African economy.

“The awards are fixated on identifying and rewarding companies, personalities, and products that apply quality culture and management best practices to the analysis, planning, and implementation and control of policies designed to achieve the corporate objective in both profit and non-profit making organizations in Africa,” she explained.

The African Quality Achievement Awards (AQAA) general award committee is made up of international quality professionals from South Africa and Nigeria including standard organization officials from the Ghana Bureau of Standards (GBS) Uganda Bureau of Standards, Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON), National Standards Bureau of Liberia, Africa Organization for Standardization (ARSO), International Organization of standardization, and Pan African Quality Organizations.

