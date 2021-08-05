By Lukman Olabiyi

A Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday, admitted the 12 detained associates of Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, to a bail.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu, who granted the eight applicants whose request were not opposed by the Department of State Services (DSS) a bail in the sum of N5 million, admitted the four others to a bail in the sum of N10 million each, with two sureties in the like sum.

Those whose bail request were not opposed by the DSS include: Abdullateef Ademola Onaolapo, Tajudeen Irinloye, Diekola Jubril Ademola, Ayobami Donald, Uthman Opeyemi Adelabu, Olakunle Oluwapelumi, Raji Kazeem and Taiwo Opeyemi Tajudeen.

The service, however, urged the court not to grant bail to Amudat Habibat Babatunde, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Noah Oyetunji and Bamidele Sunday.

Earlier, Counsel to the applicants, Pelumi Olajengbesi, had urged the court to grant his clients bail, unconditionally.

He told the court that contrary to the Section 35(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which stipulated that a suspect be charged to court within 24 hours, the DSS had kept the applicants for about 34 days in detention.

He described the experience of the applicants while in detention as “a bad taste” and argued that their continued detention would amount to an affront on the constitution and infringement on their fundamental human rights.

However, Counsel to the DSS, I. Awo, opposed the bail application for four of the applicants in custody, but did not oppose those of eight others.

Meanwhile, Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland,Iba Gani Adams has applauded Justice Obiora Egwuatu’s ruling for granting the 12 aides of chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Igboho, bail after spending 32 days in Department of State Services DSS’ custody.

Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media,Mr. Kehinde Aderemi, described the ruling as a reflection of people’s hope in the judiciary.

“Let me applaud the courage of Justice Obiora Egwuatu for her strength of character. She has distinguished herself as a woman of hope, and with today’s ruling, I think ordinary people can begin to repose faith in the judiciary,” he said.

Adams, however, saluted the courage of the detained aides for standing firm in the face of stiff condition.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.