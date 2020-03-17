Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, granted full scholarship up to the doctorate degree (Ph.D) level to three secondary students who emerged winners at the 2020 Young Nigerian Scientists Presidential Award Competition.

The students are Akintade Abdullahi Akanbi, an indigene of Osun State and student of Osogbo Government High School, Osun State, who came first, Uwakwe Nelson Kamsiyochukwu from Anambra State from British Spring College, Awka, who came and Aimofumhe Eshiobomhe Sigmus of FCT from the School of the Gifted, Gwagwalada, Abuja.

The president said the scholarship would cover any science-related discipline of the choice of the students in any Nigerian university.

He stated this while declaring open the 2020 Science, Technology and Innovation Expo with the theme ‘’Enhancing the growth of a diversified economy through science and technology.”

Buhari commended the creativity and competitive spirit of the three young scientists who emerged winners in the competition tagged 774 Young Nigerian Scientists Presidential Award (774 YONSPA).

The president’s spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement quoted Buhari as saying that Nigeria’s greatest resource is its human capital, assuring that his administration would continue to support human resource development.

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, thanked the President for the efforts in promoting STI, including recognising the sector as being at the centre of all economic activities under the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017-2020.