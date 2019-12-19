Agatha Emeadi

Two marketers of Grape Tree International Ltd, producers of Diplomat toothbrush; Ifeanyi Joseph and Taofeek Yahaya, have been rewarded with a Lexus 330 Sport Utility Vehicles (SUV) and a Toyota Corolla for their hard work in 2019.

At the event held recently in Lagos, Chief Cyril Okoye, the Executive Chairman of Grape Tree International Ltd, while handing over the keys to Joseph and Yahaya, he said the two young men proved worthy when the company closed windows on credit buying and resorted to deal on cash business alone. The two men lived up to expectations and became the highest cash buyers. Meanwhile, the company has made it a policy, process and procedure to reward the highest cash buyer during the year’s prize-giving ceremony at the end of the year.

“The two men lived up to expectations because the company made it a policy, procedure and process to reward the highest cash buyer during the year’s prize giving ceremony at the end of the year.”

Okoye added: “In a bid to preserve the company policy, live its expectations and keep the fire burning in the minds of marketers, agents and business associates; Grape Tree International Ltd also rewarded other marketers with various consolation gifts items to encourage them put more effort in the coming year.

“We are here today to promote our great company Grape Tree International Ltd, and our products especially Diplomat toothbrush to the general public. It has become the company’s strategy to appreciate our clients, markets, agents and business associates. We value them with worthy gifts for their efforts and to thereby encourage them to work harder in the coming year; he said.