From Gyang Bere, Jos

A member representing Shendam/Qua’anpan/Mikang Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Alphonsus Longgap Komsol, said grassroots sports promotes peaceful coexistence and strengthen mutual relationship between different communities for national development.

He noted that the peace and unity cup tournament organized by him was to engage youths in the communities into productive ventures where their energy would be channelled for peace and unity and to uncover talented youths in the villages for national sports.

Hon Komsol disclosed this during the finals of the football tournament tagged “Komsol Peace and Unity Cup 2021” which the Didan Dabat Warriors football team from Qua’anpan Local Government Area emerged as the overall winners.

He explained that the finals of the football tournament which had 40 registered teams, brought people across the different ethnic and religious backgrounds to chat a new way for peace and unity in Plateau South.

Hon Komsol thanked and appreciated the Governor for finding the event worthy of attendance; stating that his reasons behind the KOMSOL’s unity cup is to emulate the peace approach which the Governor has brought back on the Plateau.

He explained that the tournament had 40 registered teams which were aimed at uniting youths in the constituency and promoting peaceful co-existence among various communities.

Komsol donated to the position Sharon Bus, Second position Golf Station Wagon and third play Tricycle (Keke Napep) among other consolidated prizes, saying the essence of the competition was to promote peace and unity.

‘The aim of this tournament is not far fetched as the name implies ‘komsol Unity Cup’ emanating from my conscious desire to reunite and strengthen the bound between our communities that have existed and shared socio-ethnic cultures for almost a century now, that despite our existing challenges and grievances, we will still have reasons to socialise and smile at each other.

‘The game of Football has proven unequivocally to achieve unity effortlessly even amongst a multi-ethnic nation like ours, where people young and old sheath their differences, laugh and shake hands in support of either Plateau United, Arsenal, Chelsea or our National team without asking whether it’s Pan, Goemai, Youm, Piapung, Kanoem or Tehl, a Muslim or Christian who is playing.’

He expressed hope that talented youths that have emerged from the football tournament who play to represent the national team across the world.

The legislator added that the tournament is meant to remobilize the teaming hard-working energetic youths within his constituency to showcase their exceptional talents and apply their energy positively especially in perilous times.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Komsol called on the youth and Nigerians to be law-abiding, respect constituted authority and shun all negative tendencies in order to achieve permanent peace in the country.

He reinstated his commitment and determination to continue to initiate more people-oriented projects that would have a direct impact on the lives of the people.

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors’ Forum Simon Bako Lalong, who attended the finals of the tournament commended the Federal Lawmaker for organising the football tournament and described it as a good initiative.

He added that game of football is one of the fundamental factors that unites people across the divides, saying Plateau State is now the home of football.

Lalong pledged to ensure the completion of the Shendam Mini Stadium before the end of his administration in 2023.

The Grand Finale of the tournament was witnessed by the Dabat Warriors from Qua’anpan LGA and Yelwa Utd of Yelwa from Shendam LGA, where Dabat Warriors won the match against Yelwa Utd by two goals to one.

The Executive Chairman of Shendam Local Government Hon. Alex Nanmtuan lauded Hon. Komsol for initiating different programmes that had a direct bearing on the lives of his constituents and the state at large.

‘It is a good thing that this competition is organised. It is going to help take our youths away from engaging in criminal activities. It is also an opportunity for them to discover their talents. For many of them, if this kind of opportunity does not present itself, they may not discover their talents.

‘What we need from them is to sharpen it so that they can also compete with other world-known footballers and also participate in national competitions.’

He also called on the lawmaker not to relent in his efforts in developing his constituency and called on other politicians to emulate him for the overall development of the country.