From Gyang Bere, Jos

Member representing Shendam/Quaan’Pan/Mikang Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Alphonsus Longgap Komsol said grassroot sports promotes peaceful co-existence among communities and discover talented youths who represents the country across the glob.

Hon. Komsol disclosed this during the kick off of the football tournament tagged, Komsol Unity Cup 2021″ held at the Primary School Kurqwi in Quaan’Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

He explained that the tournament which has 40 registered teams is aimed at uniting youths in the constituency and promote peaceful co-existence among various communities.

Komsol noted that the first position will smile home with Sharon Bus, Second position Golf Station Wagon and third play Tricycle (Keke Napep) among other consolidated prizes and urged the youths to conduct themselves in an orderly manner devoid of violence as the essence of the competition was to promote peace and unity.

“The aim of this tournament is not far fetch as the name implies ‘komsol Unity Cup’ emanating from my conscious desire to reunite and strengthen the bound between our communities that have existed and shared socio-ethnic cultures for almost a century now, that despite our existing challenges and grievances, we will still have reasons to socialise and smile at each other.

“The game of Football has proven unequivocally to achieved unity effortlessly even amongst a multi-ethnic nation like ours, where people young and old sheath their differences, laugh and shake hands in support of either Plateau United, Arsenal, Chelsea or our National team without asking whether it’s Pan, Goemai, Youm, Piapung, Kanoem or Tehl, a Muslim or Christian who is playing”.

He expressed hope that talented youths would emerged from the football tournament who will play to represent the national team across the world.

“Sports can be a valuable tool for national integration, apart from physical well-being, sports can play an important role for a safer, more prosperous and more peaceful society”.

The Lawmaker added that the tournament is meant to remobilize the teaming hard working energetic youths within his constituency to showcase their exceptional talents and apply their energy positively especially in the perilous times.

Komsol called on the youth and Nigerians to be law abiding, respect constituted authority and shun all negative tendencies in order to achieve permanent peace in the country.

He reinstated his commitment and determination to continue to initiate more people oriented projects that would have direct impact on the lives of the people.

The Executive Chairman of Shendam Local Government Hon. Alex Nanmtuan lauded Hon. Komsol for initiating different programmes that had direct bearing on the lives of his constituents and the state at large.

‎”It is a good thing that this competition is organised. It is going help take our youths away from engaging in criminal activities. It is also an opportunity for them to discover their talents. For many of them, if this kind of opportunity does not present itself, they may not discover their talents.

“What we need from them is to sharpen it so that they can also compete with other world known footballers and also participate in national competitions.”

He also called on the lawmaker not to relent in his efforts in developing his constituency and called on other politicians to emulate him for the overall development of the country.

At the end of the kick off match of the football competition, 4th Bridge FC and Namu Pillars FC had draw after the complete match.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .