Murtala Hassan Iyman, Ahmed Abdulmumuni, Safiyat Tiyanu and Ruquayat Adamsi emerged overall winners at a one-day first grassroots skating competition tagged KISS championship 2019.

The event, which featured only speed and long jump for all the categories which include children from the ages of three-15 and above, held at the indoor hall of Murtala Square.

The championship had competitors from Kaduna Sky Scalers (KSS), United Kaduna Skaters (UKS), Golden Skaters (GS) and the Zazzau Skaters (ZS).

In the girls’ category of ages three to five Nnyag Bityong, Fadilat Mustapha and Grace Oguge won the gold, silver and bronze, respectively, while for the boys’ category of ages seven to nine, Tisan Bityong, Yashim Bityong and Sahad Yusuf won the gold, silver and bronze, respectively.

For the long jump of the ages seven to nine, Tisan Bityong, Yashim Bityong and Sahad won the gold, silver and bronze, respectively, while for ages 14-16 boys of the same event, Ahmed Abdulmumuni, Mohammed Umar and Mustapha Mohammed won the gold, silver and bronze, respectively.

In the female of ages 14-16, Safiya Tamiyu, Ayomide Bushir Abdulrasheed and Susan Patrick won the gold, silver and bronze, respectively.

Ruquayat Adamsi won gold for her age category and won silver when she competed with the senior category.

For the boys senior category, Murtala Hassan, AbdulSadiq Abdulrasheed and Abdulrahaman Ibrahim won the gold, silver and bronze, respectively.