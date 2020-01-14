The first edition of the Oyo Unity Cup sponsored by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare is set to kick off at the Soun Stadium in Ogbomoso town.
The Cup will draw participants across the 14 federal constituencies of Oyo State, the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Nigerian Youth Service Corps (NYSC). The competition, which would be runned for three weeks, will produce four winners. The draws for the Oyo Unity Cup will produce four groups with 16 clubs.
The minister, who spoke on the essence of the competition said the aim of the tournament was to promote grassroots football and discover new talents in Oyo State. “Don’t forget Seyi Olofinjana was discovered in this manner in Ogbomoso and he went ahead to play for the Super Eagles.
“There are many Olofinjanas in Oyo and the tournament will unveil them. This is just a starting point,” he added.
Members of the Organizing Committee while acknowledging the kind gesture of the Minister noted that the tournament would boost local football club
