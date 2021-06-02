The people of Ibiono Ibom, Itu and Uran Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom State have expressed their gratitude to Governor Udom Emmanuel for providing infrastructural development in the areas through Inter-ministerial Direct Labour Coordinating Committee ( IMDLCC ).

The intervention projects, totaling seventy in number were Inaugurated today Wednesday by Governor Emmanuel at Union Secondary Secondary School, Ibiaku in Ibiono LGA ( 17 projects ), Commercial Secondary School, Ibiaku II , in Itu LGA ( 26 projects ), and A.M.E Zion Secondary Commercial School, Ndon Ebom in Uran ( 27 projects ).

Represented at Ibiono Ibom LGA by his Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, Governor Emmanuel said Ibiono Ibom was making history by the total number of appointments currently held by indigenes of the area.

Governor Emmanuel said his administration would continue to partner the people in order to bring more development to their communities.

Delivering her vote of thanks on behalf of the benefitting schools, the Principal General of Union Secondary School, Ibiaku Ibiono, Mrs. Ubong Michael thanked the Governor for ameliorating their suffering and elevating the academic standard of the school through provision of better academic environment.

Mrs. Michael said, ” these classroom blocks that have been provided would enhance the academic standard of this school, especially to meet the increasing population of students “.

” I want to say thank you to the Governor for brightening the future of the students of this School “. She emphasized.

Other stakeholders from Ibiono Ibom who delivered goodwill messages at the event included: the Member representing the people of Ibiono in the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Hon. Godwin Ekpo, former House of Assembly Member, Barr. Ime Okon, Chief Israel Utit and several others.

Highpoint of the ceremony at Ibiono LGA was the announcement made by the Governor’s representative, donating free school uniforms to all the students of Union Secondary School , as well as special gifts packages to all their teachers.

In a similar development, at Community Secondary Commercial School, Ibiaku Itam in Itu LGA, Governor Emmanuel also Inaugurated more projects amidst cheers and pageantry.

Delivering his welcome address, the Executive Chairman of Itu LGA, Mr. Ete-Etim Onuk, said that the inauguration of the classroom blocks was a welcomed development, and a clear demonstration of the Governor’s commitment to fulfill his campaign promises to Itu people.

Onuk said, ” Itu LGA is dotted with visible presence of your administration, especially in the area of industrialization therefore, our people have no reason to be ungrateful to you “.

While acknowledging Governor Emmanuel’s giant strides in turning around the fortunes of the education sector through his recent declaration of state-of-emergency, the member representing Itu State Constituency in the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Hon. Kufre-Abasi Edidem, said that the school was hitherto an eyesore that adversely affected the students.

Hon. Edidem noted that with the renovated classroom blocks in place, the school was on a steady path to reclaiming its lost glory.

” Under your administration, the story of this School has changed, because all the delipidated blocks have been replaced one after the other, and Itu people are very appreciative of how you have transformed this school from what it was to what it is today “. Hon. Edidem said .

Responding, the Principal General of the School, Pastor Joseph Bassey, thanked the Governor for changing the landscape and entire esthetic of the school, thus making it suitable for teaching and learning.

Pastor Bassey remarked that, ” Governor Emmanuel has an insatiable drive to build an enduring legacy in the education sector, and today’s event is a clear manifestation of that drive “.

The Principal General used the opportunity to request for a science laboratory in order to enhance the teaching of science subjects in the school .

Speaking earlier, Governor Emmanuel’s representative at Itu LGA, Mr. Alan Okon disclosed that Itu would continue to enjoy the benevolence of the Governor given as a way of demonstrating his love and concern for the people.

He further called on the youths of Itu to remain calm as his administration was working round the clock to actualize the Ibom Deep Seaport project in order to provide jobs and other opportunities for their selves reliance.

Also, receiving the Governor’s entourage at A.M.E Zion Commercial School in Ndon Ebom at Uran LGA, the Chairman. Hon. Surv. Eni Ekpenyong, said that the people were delighted by the number of intervention projects executed by the Emmanuel’s administration in the area.

Represented at Uran LGA by his Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Nsikan Linus, Governor Emmanuel said that no stone would be left unturned in ensuring that the future of all Akwa Ibom citizens was secured through qualitative education.

The Chairman further described Uran LGA as a domain for the Governor’s good gestures and benevolence across sectors. He pledged to support the Udem-led administration till 2023.

Also speaking, the President of Old Students Association Of the school, and Chairman of Akwa Ibom State Internal Revenue Services, ( AKIRS ) Mr. Okon Okon, said that Governor Emmanuel’s visionary leadership was repositioning the state for higher heights through people-oriented projects.

According to Mr. Okon, ” Since you came into power in 2015, you have changed the story of Uran LGA “.

“All the projects you have given to Uran people are critical asset to the state including the Airport, and we are very grateful for your show of love “. He added

Other stakeholders who also presented goodwill messages at the event included: traditional rulers, representative of women and youths group as well as elders of Uran LGA

Highpoint of the was the cutting of tape by the Governor to officially mark the inauguration of the projects.