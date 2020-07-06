Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Government has lamented that the continued violation of the state’s Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law 2017 by herders was causing a lot of setback to the implementation of the law in the state.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Animal Husbandry, Alhaji Shehu Tambaya stated this in a statement he made available to Daily Sun in Makurdi on Monday.

Tambaya noted that even while the Governor is doing all his best to curtail the crisis and other security challenges, problems continue to emanate from the herdsmen who have continued to violate the Anti-Open Grazing which has in turn posed serious challenge to the law and the peace of the State.

He recalled the efforts of the Governor on the issue of the lingering crisis of farmers/herders by implementing the Anti-Open Grazing Law as a lasting solution to the crisis which had consumed many lives and properties of Benue people.

Tambaya posited that the erring herdsmen seems to be violating the law because they were underrating the fine spelt out by the state government for those who violate the law.

He also regretted the situation where cattle owners abandon hired herders who are arrested by the State livestock Guards to their fate and hire new herders to look after their animals even as he called for the amendment of the law to also provide punishment for erring cattle owners.

Tambaya also harped on the importance of Animal Husbandry considering how it will give other modern opportunities to the herders.

The Governor’s aide urged herders to consider the efforts and priority of the Governor on modern Agriculture which is the development base of the State.

“Herders should consider the high growth in population on the same land of the State and embrace peace and be law abiding,” Tambaya said.