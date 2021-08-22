From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A legal luminary, Mr Banji Alabi has expressed worry on the grazing routes recently introduced by President Mohammadu Buhari, saying the initiative is capable of causing crisis in the country.

Alabi who is the Chairman, Governing Council of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, said the newly introduced grazing route was a grave error of judgement.

He said the initiative may precipitate another round of violence, arson, armed robbery , rape, and kidnapping, and thereby recommended that the National Assembly and the Governors’ Forum adopt ranching, which he described as a better alternative.

Also, he hailed Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on his recent victory at the Supreme Court and urged him to declare every fourth Sunday of the month as thanksgiving day in appreciation of God’s kindness on him.

Alabi said the victories recorded at the polls and that of the Supreme Court called for thanksgiving.

“I humbly recommend that every fourth Sunday of the month of August be declared thanksgiving celebration day as a mark of honour for the special honour bestowed on tje Governor by the Almighty God on this very day,” he said.

He urged the people of the state to support Governor Akeredolu in his bid to develop the state and make it better than he met it.