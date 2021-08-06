Manchester City have announced the signing of Jack Grealish on a six-year deal from Aston Villa.

Grealish, 25, leaves Aston Villa having made 213 appearances over the course of eight seasons, scoring 32 goals.

The Premier League champions had been heavily linked with England midfielder Grealish all summer, with a reported 100-million-pound (118-million-dollar) British record deal agreed.

Manchester City confirmed Grealish will wear the number 10 shirt, which was recently vacated by the departure of long-serving striker Sergio Aguero.

“I am incredibly happy to have joined Manchester City. They are the best team in the country with a manager considered to be the best in the world – it’s a dream come true to be part of this club,” Grealish said on www.mancity.com.

“Over the past 10 seasons, they have won major trophies consistently. Pep (Guardiola) coming here has taken them to the next level and the football this team plays is the most exciting in Europe.

“To play for Pep and learn from him is going to be special and it’s something any top footballer would want.

“The facilities are amazing, and I honestly can’t wait to get started, meet everyone and get playing.”

Manchester City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain hailed Grealish as “an incredible talent.”

Begiristain said: “Jack’s development over the past few seasons both for club and country has been plain for everybody to see.

“His natural talent, together with his commitment to improve as a player, has seen him become one of the most exciting attacking players in world football today.

“I am certain that the fans are going to love seeing him in our team. Pep loves the way he plays, and we all feel he is an ideal fit for Manchester City.

“Our style and his style are a perfect match. I’m excited to watch him over the coming years.”

Grealish, who had four years remaining on his Aston Villa contract, developed into one of English football’s hottest properties.

The midfielder scored six goals in the Premier League last season, also providing 10 assists, and went on to help England reach the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley.

Birmingham-born Grealish admitted it was not an easy decision to leave his boyhood club.

“It was obviously a difficult few months because I have been an Aston Villa fan for my whole life,” he said.

“But when I spoke to the manager here and you see what type of players they have got here, in the end it was something I couldn’t say no to. I am absolutely delighted to be here.”(dpa/NAN)

