Jack Grealish ‘thrives’ off being compared to England legend Paul Gascoigne.

The Aston Villa playmaker was excellent in starts for England against Belgium and Iceland this week.

“I thrive off those kind of comparisons [to Gascoigne],” Grealish told reporters after England concluded their Nations League campaign on Wednesday night.

“I love the way he played football with all the freedom and all the joy…

“I want to entertain people but I always want to be effective on the pitch like Gazza was too.”