The Great Best Friends International Club held its third annual convention from February 7 to 9, 2020, in Owerri, the capital of Imo State. As the leading Nigerian social club in Asia, it comprises successful Nigerian businessmen in China, with the aim of brotherhood, solidarity and humanitarian services.

The event was held at City Cruz Hotel and Suite, Owerri, during the convention, the founding President of the club, Chief Sir Ogbonna Prince Ikechukwu KSJI-JP (Ezeurukpu na Asia) was re-elected for the second time unopposed.

In this year’s annual convention, the club visited an orphanage home in Owerri with gifts, and the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, where they raised money and settled the hospital bills of some patients who could not afford the bills.

The Great Best Friends Club acquired 67 plots of land in Owerri, where they will build estates, hospitals and recreation centres. Great Best Friends is a community of seasoned Nigerian entrepreneurs in China that contributes to the economy through industrialisation, community development, farming and humanitarian services.

Special guests at the third annual convention and business seminar were Prof. Placid Njoku, deputy governor of Imo State, Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah, High Chief Canice Moore Chukwugozie Nwachukwu (OMEOGO), traditional rulers and many others.