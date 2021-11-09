From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has begun a campaign to woo teachers working in Federal Government Colleges (FGCs) otherwise known as unity schools to join in its activities.

It observed that long absence of these teachers in trade union activities was responsible for the challenges they are facing in service and weak voice in demand for their rights or whatever entitlements or opportunities due them.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

President, NUT, Nasir Idris, frowned at the level of gaging being experienced by teachers in FGCs, demanding that they be allowed to participate in NUT activities as their trade union of their choice.

He said: “Teachers in FGCs are dying in silence and are unable to speak up because they are not organized in a way they could participate in trade union activities, hence no organized labour union could make case for them.”

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

Teaching during COVID-19

Idris said: “The theme of the World Teachers’ Day, ‘Teachers at the Heart of Education Recovery’ is apt considering the devastating impact of COVID-19 on the education sector, and the attendant challenges teachers had to face and confront to ensure effective delivery of education to learners.

“COVID-19 crisis expanded the role of teachers and placed greater burden on them. They were challenged to appreciate the ‘new normal’, embrace the use of technology in education, build their capacities, be resilient, creative and innovative to be able to meet the new trends and challenges of the rapidly changing world.”

According to him, to keep teaching and learning going, teachers were forced to adopt remote or distance learning methods, and to ensure that no learner was left behind: “They also took up the duty to assess and identify learning losses and applied recovery measures such as accelerated learning programmes to reduce learning gaps.

“This means that teachers needed to be adequately equipped, empowered and supported to be effective in carrying out the task of education recovery, and to meet the learning needs of all learners including the underprivileged, disadvantaged and other vulnerable children, especially the girl child.”

Effects of insecurity

Idris said: “Insecurity in Nigeria took a dangerous trend from the North to the East and West. This trend has adversely impacted on teaching, and learning in our various communities across the country.

“There’s need for federal, state as well as private individuals to join hands and restore peace, order and peaceful coexistence to ensure the safety of our schools and the school communities for the good of our country.”

National minimum wage

The NUT president lamented that some state governments are yet to implement the provisions of the National Minimum Wage Act for teachers since it was signed into law in 2018.

He called on the defaulter state governments to implement the minimum wage without further delay, with a kind reminder that workers are worthy of their wage, lamenting that take home no longer take them home.

Primary school teachers’

salaries

He regretted that primary school teachers’ salaries are not being paid as and when due in some states. He called on the National Assembly in the on going 4th Alteration Act on the 1999 Constitution, to provide for the funding of basic education through first line charge.

He was convinced that it would be of immense benefit, if the extent of contributions of the various tiers of government in funding basic education were clearly defined in the constitution.

Teacher’s retirement age

Idris thanked government for moving the retirement age of teachers and education officers from 60 to 65 years and 35 to 40 years of service: “Our joy will know no bounds when assent is granted the Teachers Retirement Bill into law, to ensure compliance by all employers of teachers.”

He reiterated concern over the non-payment of the 27.5 per cent professional allowance to teachers of the Federal Government colleges. He called on government to approve payment of the said allowances: “This will go a long way to motivate the affected teachers towards optimum performance and productivity.”

Fallen colleagues

He registered concern over constant attacks on schools and other learning institutions: “Teachers have lost their lives to bandits and terrorists across the country. Others have gone to the great beyond as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

He applauded the courage of teachers who lost their lives on the line of duty describing their death as great prize paid by them and their dependants: “Our tribute also goes to our dear students and pupils who lost their lives or were adversely affected and impacted by the global COVID-19 lockdown.”

National Senior Secondary

Education Commission

Idris was happy that the request of NUT for the establishment of the National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC) was granted: “Today, the teachers of Nigeria are grateful for the establishment of the NSSEC and appointment of Executive Secretary to ensure its effective take-off.

‘’It’s our hope that the commission will bring the secondary education sub-sector to national focus for integrated management, funding and standardization.”

He congratulated teachers who have distinguished themselves as exemplary school administrators and teachers. He urged them to keep the flag flying for the overall good of the education system:

“As we felicitate with our outstanding colleagues, may I also admonish our teachers to remain symbols of excellence, beacons of hope and inspiration, harbingers of truth and justice, as well as vanguards of peace in the discharge of the sacred task of nurturing and moulding the younger generation placed under our care.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .