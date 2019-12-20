Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, an Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, and former Minister of Defence, General Theophilus Danjuma (retd), have warned that great dangers are ahead of Nigeria if proactive steps are not taken to avert the tragedies.

They gave the warning during the launch of a book, entitled: 70 Years of Progressive Journalism: The Story of the Nigerian Tribune,’ and presentation of Tribune’s platinum awards, yesterday, at the International Conference Centre of the University of Ibadan.

Nigerian Tribune was founded by the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

The awardees, included an Afenifere leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti; former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; former Secretary to Oyo State Government, Chief Michael Koleoso; Group Managing Director of Odu’a Group of Companies, Mr. Adewale Raji; Danjuma and so on.

Oba Adeyemi, in his address, noted, on the anti-hate speech bill before the National Assembly, that: “If I have not killed anyone; and I give an opinion that is contrary to the government’s, will it be a sufficient reason for me to be charged for death penalty? Where are the lawyers in Nigeria? Constitutional lawyers in Nigeria, where are they? Can’t they speak up?

“You said you have technically defeated Boko Haram, what is the technicality in defeat? Either we agree we have not been able to subdue them and admit it. Now, they are quoting United Nations figures for us. And our government is telling them we are not under America or United Kingdom but we are going there to loan money from them. Surely, something must be done to take a queue from this man (Awolowo).

“If he is not an angel, then he must be in the right side of God. We must be able to support this newspaper. It is a paper of courage; a newspaper that was set up for equity, justice and fair play.”

Alaafin therefore, charged the audience to determine which side they stand. To him, any country, like Chief Awolowo said, that has diverse language, diverse culture and religion must have a federal constitution. He said his views “are personal. You take it or you leave it.”

Adebanjo, also charged Alaafin to take the lead in liberating Yorubaland, saying: “The new task for you now is not just to tell us what Awolowo said, it is not just to tell us what Awolowo had done, you are in the forefront now to carry it out.

“Yorubaland is in danger. We have been submerged. And only a few of our governors are responsible for us. They have shut down. They cannot face the head of state because of their own shortcomings.

“Kabiyesi, I am openly appealing to you to lead the crusade for the liberation of Yorubaland. Now, we are already subjugated. We are already surrounded by enemies who are appearing to be friends and our representatives in government collaborate for our subjugation. Don’t let us mince any word at all. Now, we have to get ourselves out of bandage.

“Kabiyesi, it is no longer the question of telling us what is to be done, it is a question of leading the crusade that we are no longer going to subject ourselves to this bondage.”

Danjuma, also said: “In Yorubaland, everybody seems to have lost their voice, scared. And people appear not to care about what is happening. If I tell you what is happening in Nigeria today, you will no longer sleep.

“So, Chief Adebanjo’s warning and advice is very timely. If you want details, I will give it to you privately. We are in a big hole as nation. And people who put us in this hole have continued today. So, we have to wake up. Only we can save ourselves.

“The fifth columnists activities going on among your people, are not helping matters. May Almighty God continue to bless this country. But only we can save ourselves from ourselves.”

Chairman, African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc, publisher of The Tribune titles, Ambassador Olatokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu, who is Awolowo’s daughter, noted that her father, who was a former premier of the defunct Western Region, predicted 38 years ago that Boko Haram insurgency would ravage Nigeria if pragmatic steps were not taken to forestall the menace.