Great Jonliz Investment Services Limited has officially announced its operations in real estate investments and has called for prospective investors to key into the opportunity it offers.

The investment plan varies from Diamond Plan, Gold Plan, and Platinum Plan with 32%, 39%, and 47% profit, respectively. Prince Olaniyi Karonwi, the MD/CEO, noted that Great Jonliz Investments was not a Ponzi/pyramid businesses and as such does not entertain discussions on short-term investments of 2-3 months, as investors’ funds will be invested in real estates business in the high rising areas of Nigeria.

“It costs time and energy to Secure lands, Prepare for constructions, build and sell before profit is made so our shortest term package is a 12 months Investment”, he said.

Speaking further, Karonwi stated that Great Jonliz Investment Services Limited which is duly registered with the Nigeria Corporate Affairs Commission RC – 1791599 to carry out the businesses of Real Estate Investments has 3 categories of investments and prospective investors are free to choose any package best suitable for his/her investment purposes.

“Simply visit out website, select your investment package, and proceed to pay for it. Our system will auto-generate random ID for your transactions. Include this ID in your Transfer/Deposit (Narration or Remark) when paying into our bank account. Once your Payment is verified, we will set your profile up on our platform and e-mail your login details to you to finish setting up your profile.

Submit your “Know Your Customer” (KYC), submit a Selfie of yourself, your government Issued Identification and your Next of KIN details.

“After submitting these required details, you are on your journey to an endless financial investment growth scheme”, he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .