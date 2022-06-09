Ekiti State Governor and presidential aspirant, Dr. Kayode Fayem, in a statement said Asiwaju Tinubu’s emergence represents the collective wish of the vast majority of party members, adding that the former Lagos State governor has proven his dedication and competence to lead the country at such an important time in history.

Dr. Fayemi who stepped down and endorsed Tinubu at the convention, described the APC flagbearer as a “long distance runner”, who has the capacity to lead the country to greater heights come 2023.

“It is a great moment for our party. I congratulate Asiwaju Tinubu for the well deserved victory and the leadership of the party as well as the convention committee members for a great job.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .