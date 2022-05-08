The President of Great Summit Club Johnson Olorunsola, during the week, donated Rackets, Canvass, Tennis wears and balls to tennis players in Lagos.

This was the Great Summits’ second round of donations to the needy by the club which had earlier donated wheelchairs to the Nigerian Tennis Federation for wheelchair tennis players and the Spinal Cord Injuries Association among others before now.

Speaking at the occasion, Olorunsola said promoting and engaging in ‘’philanthropy’’ is one of their primary aims and objectives.

He thanked the Nigerian Olympic Committee and the Nigeria Paralympic Committee for giving them the opportunity to showcase their charity objectives.

He promised that the club will look into the players’ requests for sponsorship of Wheelchair Tennis league in the country to make it another first of its kind.

The Great Summit Club also supported the donation with N10, 000 cash award to each of the players including the four players that won bronze medal for Nigeria at the World Team Cup tournament in Turkey. They include Alex Adewale, Wasiu Yusuf, Foluke Shittu( France based) and Kafayat Omisore.

The assistant Secretary General of the Paralympic Committee, Sunny Obot who represented the PCN president Brig. Gen. Emico Eruwa at the event, commended the Great Summit Club for the donation.