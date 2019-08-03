Pupils of Infantino Montessori Schools gave a good account of themselves with a spectacular performance at the second edition of the institution’s art and culture festival dubbed Things Fall Apart. The event, at Peninsular Hotel, Lekki, Lagos, was spectacular as pupils of various ages and from all grades, showed their aptitude for the art vis-à-vis drama, visual art and music, to the delight of the guests.

The second edition also featured a drama presentation of Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart by the pupils.

The idea behind the concept, “is to basically, acquaint the children with their culture and the role of the colonial master who invaded and changed our custom and tradition,” says Chinwe

As a nation we need to perpetuate our culture through art and music, she argues. Children, according to her, have the keenness and energy to express themselves culturally, if given the opportunity. That is why the school decided to stage the annual event to nurture and grow their talent.

Lamenting the pernicious effects of cultural imperialism of the West which has largely eroded African tradition, norm and values, she avows that cultural and artistic engagements such as poetry and music are elements of the human society that can shape the future of any given society.