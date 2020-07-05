As part of measures to ensure all bottlenecks is address in terms of sensitization, creating awareness and ensuring Cross Riverians adhere strictly to the State Covid-19 guidelines, the Director General of Greater Calabar City Development Agency, Comrade Kingsley Ikpeme on Friday alongside the Chairman of the Agency, Mr Effiom Bassey paid an advocacy visit to the Honorable Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu in her office.

Speaking, Comrade Kingsley Ikpeme eulogise the State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade for his proactive style and efforts in ensuring Cross River State remained Covid-19 free during the first phase of the pandemic. He urged Cross Riverians to adhere to all Government directives and guidelines by supporting the response taskforce achieved their aims.

Comrade Ikpeme disclosed that the Agency will be taking the message to every nooks and crannies of the State to ensure the people are well sensitized.

The Chairman of Cross River State Covid-19 Response Taskforce and Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu in her response thank the Agency for the visit and their push for a greater Calabar. She said the push for a greater Calabar will be successful if Covid-19 is defeated and the people live with no fear of a viral disease.

She added that their visit was timely and important for more collaboration following the reopening of State borders by the federal government and influx of people to the state. According to her the state is in a very critical period where cases will soon be recorded due to the opening of borders.

“That’s why I called on your Agency to collaborate with us in sensitizing the public on the need to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines and protocols as established by NCDC; She said.

Highlight of the visit was presentation of gift and commendation for her good works in the state.