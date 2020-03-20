The Greater Lagos Regatta and Festival (TG-LARAF) will accelerate the economic growth of Lagos State by heightening investor’s interests in the state’s potential, the organisers said.

At a press conference to announce the event on Tuesday, Mr. Ivor Ekpe, Chief Executive Officer of Gradient Hill Limited, organisers of the event, said TG-LARAF was conceived to combine elements that have never been put together before to draw attention to the economic prospects of the state.

“The objective of TG-LARAF is very simple. It is not to have another party that will be forgotten till the next one. We saw an opportunity to do what will help Lagos beyond just the entertainment and to see how we can combine what nobody else has done before. We have put together a conference, which centres on the prospect, growth and opportunities in Lagos and combine that with the regatta and festival. So, this provides a wonderful opportunity to combine these elements and have a greater impact,” Ekpe said.

The event, being organised in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, is scheduled to hold from April 10-12, 2020. It will open with a conference tagged “Greater Lagos Inland Waterways Optimisation and Business Conference.”