Greater Promiseland Covenant Ministry has embarked on a programme on marital affairs.

The first part is a three-day power-packed event, “War Against Every Demonic Attack in Our Marriage.” Another part includes the singles session, christened “No Delay For My Marriage.” It is billed for the first Thursday and Friday of the month, from 4pm to 7pm, while Friday is “Night of Freedom and Fulfillment,” 10pm to 5am. Venue, new auditorium, 32, Obanikoro Street, off Ikorodu Road, Obanikoro Bus Stop, Lagos.

The host and general overseer of the ministry, Prophet David Elijah Igweze, said it is all about salvation and marital love, blessing and peace, freedom from marine husband and wife, freedom from faulty foundation and wicked in-laws; others are deliverance from family curses and yokes, as well as divine blessings. He urge everyone to come and experience power of God.