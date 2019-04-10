Every Thursday and Sunday, he is on parade at various entertainment spots, thrilling and attracting numerous adoring fans to his shows. And now, singer and guitarist, Dabyna aka Son of Rock has opened up on the greatest advice he ever received from his dad.

He told TS weekend: “My father is a retired army officer. He influenced every bit of my sound. As a child, I was responsible for tuning the radio for my dad and his stations were VOA and BBC. So, all I heard mostly was British and American English, and all the rock hits of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

“Though, I did not know who was who, the sounds registered and came alive whenever my dad played to us on his acoustic guitar or played with his band. In fact, dad influenced majorly my music foundation.”

With four albums and a couple of singles, 2019 surely looks good for Dabyna.

He says: “2019 is a year that those who crave the originals of the many fakes they have been fed by sponsors and promoters will finally get to hear great music, and as God lives and keeps us, we will provide qualitative and credible alternatives to the ‘pure water’ sound we have been drinking.

“It is the year of the fans and not the artistes, for they pay so much and get very little from the artistes. The fans will decide and we are ready, cool, calm and collected to serve them international alternatives to the norm. 2019 is a definitive year for me and most originals that have been doing great behind the scenes.”