Last weekend, all roads led to the home of TV host, actress and moviemaker, Tricia Eseigbe for the 71st birthday celebration of her mother.

Held at her upscale Lekki, Lagos residence, it was an event that attracted the creme de-la-creme of society including celebrities like Monalisa Chinda and her daughter, Tamara; Moses and Nneka Isaacs, Bishop Isaac Idahosa and Uche Iwuju. Others include Mr Eustace, Mr Bright, Paul Egbo, with their wives, Princess Adebisi, Agatha Amata, Lilian Bach,Eucharia Anunobi, Pastor Osunde, Saint Obi, Mercy Johnson, Uche Macauley and Uche Iwuji.

In a chat with TS Weekend, Eseigbe said she chose to celebrate her mum in such a superlative style because God had made her attain the age of 71 in good health. “I thank God for giving my mum the grace of attaining the age of 71. That is the reason for this superlative celebration. We cannot help but thank God. All this put together is more than enough to celebrate her like we did. She deserves much more than this,” Eseigbe posited.

The thespian described her mother as “very down to earth, with limitless humility, extreme selflessness to humanity and above all, immeasurable love for our almighty father in heaven. She is an epitome of a living Mother Theresa. Words are not enough to describe her personality, rather she’s simply a divine experience when you encounter her and I am forever grateful to be part of her”.

Recalling the greatest advice mum gave her, she continued: “Mom instilled the importance of serving God in me. I learnt from her the efficacy of humility and forgiveness, and above all, the ability to serve others selflessly while expecting nothing in return. And that has helped me to where I am today.”