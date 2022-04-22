By Lucy Nnaji

Fast rising singer, songwriter and guitarist, Paul Raven in this interview gives a glimpse of the most striking thing he’s done for his career, and how he intends to touch souls as well as connect with his fans through music. Here are excerpts:

Tell us briefly about yourself.

My name is Paul Raven. I’m a singer, songwriter and guitarist from Delta State. But I’m currently based in Lagos. I hold a BSc in Economics. I have five siblings; I’m the 4th child and 3rd son of my parents. I have two sisters.

How would you describe your genre of music?

I sing Afropop, Afrosoul and R&B. I’m inspired by melodies I hear and the movies that I watch. I am also inspired my personal experiences as well as my guitar.

Tell us about your new single.

I had a new single out in April 1 titled, ‘Strawberry Wine’. Produced by Kidda X and mastered by Gbeduboss, the song is a mid-tempo Afrobeats fused with Amapiano tune that puts you in a sensual mood.

What are you working on currently?

I’m working on an EP titled, ‘Through Your Eyes’. It centres on the different facets of love.

Can you recall your first time on stage?

I have been on multiple stages but my first was in a talent show back in Aladja, Delta State. It was one of the scariest moments of my life because my nerves really kicked in, but eventually my performance wasn’t so bad and as time went on I got better on stage. That day, I performed songs of Michael Jackson, H.E.R, Ed Sheeran, Wizkid, Sade Adu, Bruno Mars, J. Cole, and Drake.

How do you think the Nigerian government can assist artistes?

Laws should be put in place to ensure security of the rights of artistes and music makers.

Are your parents in support of your music career?

My parents were initially not in support of my music career, they wanted a 9 to 5 white-collar job for me. I didn’t want such lifestyle, so I had to do it all on my own – from learning to play the guitar to songwriting and paying for studio sessions. But recently they have become supportive.

What’s your short-term goal as regard music?

I see myself in a better place with my friends and family, selling out shows, touring the world, and getting acclaimed globally for touching many lives with my music. I also hope to find someone special to grow old with.

Are you thinking of collaboration with any artiste?

Yes, but very few like Efi Cruise, Mikel and Jeopi.

What do you do aside music?

Aside music, I am a crypto investor.

What’s the most striking thing you’ve done for your music career?

The most striking thing I have ever done was leaving school and shunning exams to perform at Nigerian Idols back in 2015, and having to retake the whole semester.

Are you in any relationship?

I’m currently single.

What’s your advice for up and coming artistes like you?

First of all, believe in yourself and the world will believe in you.