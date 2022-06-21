The GREE COOLMAN INITIATIVE was birthed in the year 2020 through the vision of Chief Diana Chen, Chairman of Choice International group, owners of the GREE Air conditioner franchise in Nigeria to inspire skilled technicians looking to improve their skills and unskilled technicians who are eager to become part of the industry, to invest in themselves and increase their chances of sustainable employment and growth in entrepreneurship.

As GREE, the world’s leading cooling and air conditioner brand introduced into the market some new products with an array of upgraded, and interesting features, the management deemed it fit to boost its after-sales service with the introduction of the GREE Coolman Program.

Some of the new technology on show includes the G-tech inverter air conditioning unit which boasts superior performance as well as beautiful aesthetics in its look and feel. The units are designed to be energy efficient and provide important cost-saving qualities as well as eco-friendliness add to that, their interoperability with modern smart home systems through their accessibility by WIFI.

The COOLMAN INITIATIVE was designed as a two-day empowerment and accreditation program packed with important practical benefits to participants such as skill acquisition, certifications, 250ml value Vacuum pumps machines for installation, and access to employment opportunities. The event had in attendance, numerous applicants looking to take up the challenge of being GREE Coolman ambassadors.

During the practical installation process, each trainee demonstrated great enthusiasm, zeal, and rapt attention, learning how to assemble, arrange and connect the inverter air conditioning unit from start to finish.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Chief Diana Chen, gave a short tour of the facility to the attendees to further acquaint them with the operations of the company. whereafter, she encouraged the trainees to focus their energies on ensuring they reap the benefits of the program and go on to become worthy ambassadors of the GREE brand as well as accredited technicians qualified for the opportunities ahead.

She further said “If Gree can be great in Nigeria it relies on you our partners on the field offering the services to the public, you don’t just have to love the job or the installation of the AC, you should be proud of it and promote it on your social media and to your family and friends. You have to deliver quality and professionalism in the Coolman style.

The Program came to an end with the Coolman slogan which all participants chanted; We are Smart, we are Handsome, we are cool!

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .