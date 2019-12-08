It goes without saying that the majority of Nigeria’s leaders and political elite are steeped in greed, unrighteousness, corruption and covetousness, and these have been identified as the bane of the country’s development and must be cured if the nation is to make any headway.

Therefore, our government needs to map out people friendly policies for equitable distribution of wealth and grassroots development with emphasis on agriculture, with aim of diversifying the economy from oil sector.

One has to decry the nonchalant attitude of Christians and Nigerians, as regards the nation’s polity and the society at large, and condemn hypocrisy which is not good for Christians. It must be stated that God’s judgment awaits everyone on the last day. Religious leaders should always strengthen the faithful and also search for the indifferent and weak souls and preach the word of God with vigour and dedication in accordance with the ways of God as well as to uphold the truth of the gospel at all times.

Nigerians irrespective of their faith, should not relent in praying for the country, for the peace and progress of the nation, good governance, and beseeching God to change the minds of evil perpetrators and give the country leaders and followers after his heart.

One can also attribute the numerous problems facing the country, to the various sins and shamelessness being committed by both leaders and followers. Unless Nigerians turn to God and do His will, none of the measures taken will solve the nation’s problems.

Nigeria is suffering from self-induced poverty, brought upon the people by bad successive leadership, which never had the care of the people at heart, despite the abundant natural and human resources. The total breakdown in infrastructural facilities is as a result of bad leadership.

• Prophet Timothy Abass Arabambi, Assistant General Evangelist, CAC Worldwide and G/O, CAC Reformation Land, wrote from Ibadan, Oyo State