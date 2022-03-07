From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A lecturer in the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Kingsley Akam, has linked the high rate of gambling and internet fraud among youths, to greed and the make-it-quick syndrome.

Akam told journalists, recently that all hands must be on deck to address the malaise, stressing that a society with such youths and mindset would continue to wallow in poverty and criminality.

“The youths are the predominant gambling class. The wastefulness of time and resources by our youths occasioned by desperation and greed is too much.

“If you visit a betting house, you will be shocked by the calibre of persons you see there. Some get there as early as 8am and would be the last to leave at night.

“Society will not develop or grow through whatever forms of gambling or betting. I have not heard or seen any of these persons who are addicted to gambling or betting living decent lives from proceeds gotten through that.

“If you have seen any, let me know. The economy of a country will not grow through that way, rather through good policies and functional institutions or systems that will create job opportunities for the citizens.

“The betting or gambling business only favours the operators/owners of gambling houses and the government which is licensing these betting houses.

“The film also highlights if the government is using the proceeds well or not. To me, the answer is no. It is not different from MMM. It is legalised Yahoo,” he said.

Speaking on what led to the production of a movie titled, ‘Too Sure to Lose,’ that has the likes of Patience Ozokwo, Obi Okoli, Eve Esin, Jude Chukwuka, Ibok Ekpenyong, he said, “My inspiration was gotten from true life stories and experience from different victims involved in all forms of betting and gambling prevalent in our society today.

“My inspiration for the film is so based on the concept of social realism which is one my area of interest in film, theatre and research as a panacea for values and need for citizens reorientation and value moulding for everyone to make a better society.”

He added that, “the film also implore the government to help these youths who need jobs, skills and reassurance of a better future through education. They need reorientation. Our leaders also need reorientation.”