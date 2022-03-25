By Chinelo Obogo

Green Africa airline has appointed Obiukwu Mbanuzuo, as its Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and a member of the Company’s senior leadership team effective from March 2022.

Obi is an industry veteran with two decades of global industry experience and has a unique understanding of the Nigerian and African markets. Prior to joining Green Africa, Obi was the CCO and Accountable Manager of Dana Airlines where he provided overall leadership for the day-to-day management of the company and was the airline’s officer responsible to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Green Africa, Babawande Afolabi, said, “I am delighted to welcome Obi to Green Africa. His track record, depth of commercial aviation knowledge and experience across various markets makes him an ideal senior leader to steer Green Africa to commercial success as the Company scales.”

Obi began his aviation career at Virgin Atlantic where he served as a member of the revenue management and network planning team. He was later seconded to Nigeria to help get Virgin Nigeria off the ground and build the commercial team.

Speaking on his appointment, Obi said, “I believe Green Africa has a great business model and a qualified team across disciplines to positively impact aviation and air travel in Nigeria. As the industry evolves and the business scales, now is the time to further explore and establish Green Africa’s position as the preferred carrier for safe, reliable, and affordable air travel. I am pleased to join the team and excited about the future ahead.”