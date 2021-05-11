By Chinelo Obogo

Green Africa has said it would soon commence operations to seven routes as it is now in its advanced stages of getting its Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The airline said it plans to commence operations from its Lagos base at the General Aviation Terminal and that additional cities within Nigeria will be added as it scales its operations.

“With plans to commence operations from its Lagos base at the General Aviation Terminal (GAT), Green Africa will launch flight operations to connect seven cities after completing its ongoing Air Operator Certificate (AOC) process with the NCAA which is now in advanced stages”.

‘ Plans are already underway to establish two more operational bases outside Lagos to stimulate air travel and provide more options to customers.

“To facilitate increased economic and trade activities within Nigeria, Green Africa will offer new direct connections from the commercial hub of Lagos to Akure, Ilorin, Abuja

Enugu, Owerri and Port Harcourt.

The Chief Executive Officer of Green Africa, Babawande Afolabi

said: “Starting with our launch route network, we are crafting a network plan that will afford more customers the opportunity to pursue their economic interest or simply spend more time with family and friends. Our three key product offerings – gSaver, gClassicTM and gFlexTM will afford customers the value of choice and flexibility.”